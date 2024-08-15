FG: We’ll support lactating mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has assured lactating mothers in the country of needed support to practice optimal…

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has assured lactating mothers in the country of needed support to practice optimal breastfeeding as recommended.

Pate gave the assurance at the 2024 World Breastfeeding Week Flag-off and World Breastfeeding Record Initiative where 31,254 lactating mothers breastfeed their babies.

With this, Nigeria beaks the world record for the most lactating women, exceeding the current record of 21,000 attempted by the Philippines in 2013.

Pate said the global theme of the event: “Closing the Gap, Breastfeeding Support for All”, underscores the collective responsibility to ensure that lactating mothers receive the support they need to make breastfeeding a successful and fulfilling experience.

Quoting the Global Breastfeeding Scorecard, Pate said, “Global exclusive breastfeeding rates have increased to 48 percent. In Nigeria, according to the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), only 34% of children 0 to 6 months are exclusively breastfed. This is a far cry from the global average and the World Health Assembly target of 50% by 2025.”

“It is interesting to note that the same survey reveals that 96.7% of children are breastfed at one point or the other, while 69.6% receive breast milk as the predominant source of nourishment (i.e. they receive breast milk and certain fluids like water and water-based drinks). This indicates that Nigerian mothers want to breastfeed but they need support to practice optimal breastfeeding as recommended.”

United Nations’ Children’s Fund Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, in her goodwill message during event called called on all stakeholders in Nigeria to come together to close the gap in breastfeeding inequalities by providing enabling environment for breastfeeding mothers across the country.

Munduate harped on the need to empower mothers with the knowledge and support they need to make the best choices for their children’s health.

She said despite that breastfeeding is the foundation of lifelong health and well-being among other proven benefits, rates of early, exclusive and continued breastfeeding in Nigeria remain low as a result of cultural, social and practical barriers.

She called on all stakeholders including government, members civil society organizations, government, policymakers, health systems, workplaces, communities, fathers and grandparents to come together to close the gap in breastfeeding inequalities in Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, said despite that breastfeeding is a natural process, women need adequate support both to get started and to sustain optimal breastfeeding.

“We must adequately support our women to breastfeed, so that we will be able to reap the manifold benefits of breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is one of the smartest investments we can make as a nation to build our future prosperity. It brings huge returns to the child, mother, family and the nation. It offers children unparalleled health and brain-building benefits, and has the power to save the lives of women and children throughout the nation, and to help our national economy grow through lower health care costs and smarter work forces”, he said

UNICEF Public Health Nutrition Officer and the Breastfeeding Record Facilitator, Izuchukwu Michael Offiaeli commended Breastfeeding mothers that participated in the historic event.