News

FG warns against unnecessary duplication of tertiary health institutions

coordinating minister of health and social welfare prof. muhammad ali pate
    By Balarabe Alkassim 

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Mohammed Ali Pate, has cautioned against the unnecessary duplication of tertiary health institutions in Nigeria, emphasiSing that the country has a sufficient number of these facilities to meet its healthcare needs. 

He advocated for optimising existing institutions to function more effectively, especially given the current need to manage limited national resources. 

Speaking at a public hearing on 16 healthcare-related bills organised by the House Committee on Health Institutions, Pate, represented by Dr. Jimoh Olawale Salahudeen, a director in the ministry, expressed support for initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare services, research, and training across Nigeria. 

Pate highlighted ongoing research efforts in the country, including cardiology, and questioned the need for a proposed National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease, Research and Treatment Centre in Kano. 

He noted that establishing a new institute would place an additional financial strain on the government, particularly at a time when cost-cutting measures are prioritised. 

“All federal teaching hospitals and medical centres across Nigeria, including those in the North West, are already mandated to treat cardiovascular diseases, conduct research, and train healthcare professionals specializing in this field,” Pate said. 

Pate also cited the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) in Lagos, which coordinates medical research nationwide, mirroring similar institutions in countries like the USA, UK, and Ghana. 

Regarding the proposed establishment of the Federal College of Health Technology in Song, Adamawa State, Pate noted that it would improve access to health education, enhance the local workforce, and stimulate the area’s economy. 

 

