FG voids appointment of Unizik VC, registrar

Barely four days after the Greg Mbadiwe led governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Awka in Anambra State appointed Prof Benard Odoh as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the university, the Federal Ministry of Education has voided the appointment.

The ministry also declared the appointment of the registrar of the university null and void.

A letter dated November 1, 2024 signed by Mrs R.G. Ilyasu on behalf of the permeant secretary of the ministry said the Minister of State for Education had on October 24 in a meeting with the governing council of the university agreed with the council that no appointments shall be made without reconciling with aggrieved parties in the university.

It stated that surprisingly the council went ahead and appointed a vice chancellor without representatives of the Ministry of Education, the internal council members and other stakeholders.

According to the letter, which is copied to National Universities Commission (NUC), the appointment is a gross disregard to constituted authority and is not in line wth extant provisions.

The letter reads in parts “It has come to the attention of the Ministry that your Council had gone ahead to appoint a Vice Chancellor for the University without the Representative of the Ministry, the internal council members and other stakeholders on Tuesday, 29th October, 2024. This is a gross disregard to constituted Authority and is not in line wth extant provisions.

“Against this backdrop, I am directed to inform you that all appointments made so far are null and void. You are therefore requested to put on hold all other

oppointments in the university pending the assumption on duty of the new Honouratble Minister of Education.

“Please accept the assurances of the esteemed regards and considerations of

the Permanent Secretary Education.”

Meanwhile, Prof Odoh has invited friends, family members and well wishers to usher him in as the 7th substantive VC of the university.

According to the invitation, the Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, most Reverend Jonas Benson okoye, is expected to officiate the high mass.

The church service was scheduled to hold at the St. Joseph Catholic chaplaincy on Tuesday at the Unizik Permanent site, Awka.

Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor on Information and Public Relations, confirmed the ministry’s letter, noting that the university would reply.