FG urges NIPSS to review entry criteria

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, has urged the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to have a rethink on the entry position as well as allocated slots for federal civil servants into the Senior Executive Course (SEC).

She made the call on Wednesday when the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, with the institute’s management staff, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

She urged the guests to do a comparative analysis of posts in the federal civil service vis-a-vis those of the public service with a view to correcting the anomaly, and that the data is readily accessible.

She also lamented that only substantive directors were considered eligible for admission; while the bar was being lowered for public servants, especially in the military and paramilitary agencies.

She also bemoaned what she called the meagre seven slots being offered the civil service annually.

The HoCSF, however, commended NIPSS for re-tooling the personnel in government through the conduct of courses for middle and top-level officers with the understanding and application of modern policy formulation and strategic management skills to problem solving in the pursuit of national developmental goals.

Earlier, while soliciting for more effective collaboration, Omotayo, said that the OHCSF, being the think-tank of the government, should ensure that policies are well articulated, as well as executed to the latter.

He also said the NIPSS would continue to develop mechanisms toward ensuring that government policies are properly executed.