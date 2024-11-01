FG urges collective efforts for resilient population

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has said collective action from both the government and Nigerians is critical to ensuring a healthier and more resilient population and system.

He stated this during the commemoration of the maiden National Health Promotion Day and the third National Health Promotion Conference in Abuja.

He highlighted the need for a “whole of government and whole of society” approach, where all levels of government, private sector entities, civil society, and citizens work collaboratively.

He urged Nigerians to check their blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol levels regularly, saying it will help prevent diseases like hypertension and diabetes which are silently killing many Nigerians.

“If we have a healthy population, we will have a productive population, and this will attract investment into our country,” he noted.

The 36 state commissioners for health are currently spearheading the “Know Your Numbers” campaign, targeting 10 million Nigerians to track their vital health statistics.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is empowering and producing health for Nigerians through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

The WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, who was represented by Alex Chimbaru, said health promotion empowers individuals to take control of their health by addressing the root causes of illnesses, rather than focusing solely on treatment.