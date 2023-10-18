FG urged to partner private sector to reverse medical tourism

The federal government has been urged to partner with the private sector to halt the capital flight elicited from patients seeking health care services outside…

The federal government has been urged to partner with the private sector to halt the capital flight elicited from patients seeking health care services outside the country.

The Managing Director of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, Dr Ayobami Kuyoro, who stated this during the launch of a new state-of-the-art medical facility on Lagos Island, said such partnership would make healthcare accessible to everyone

While decrying the paucity of medical infrastructure in the country, she said the facility of 27-bed offers a wide range of primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare services, adding that it was established to provide treatment to advanced cardiology and cardiac surgeries.

“The government can also partner with us. Maybe there are patients in government hospitals that need certain services that are not available. They can partner with us and sort of subsidise that treatment because we have the expertise and equipment to do things,” she said.

She added that the facility would help improve the quality of healthcare in the country.

The Clinical Head, Interventional Cardiology Program and Director of Cardiac Catheterization Lab, Dr Olurotimi Badero, said people battling with kidney disease have a high risk of cardiovascular diseases, adding that they needed to visit the hospital to prevent the diseases.

