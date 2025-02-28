FG urged to introduce food packages for students in tertiary schools

The federal and state governments have been urged to support undergraduates with food items in an effort to cushion their plight in the face of high increase in the cost of food items.

The 44th President, Yaba College of Technology Students Union Government, Morakinyo Sola made this plea during the “Feed YABATECH Students Initiative” stressing that many students are financially incapacitated to feed themselves.

“We know that the federal government has NELFUND to support the students but of course, there is hunger in the land and I can tell you if it is quarterly or annually, let the students have this mindset that they can go to a place in their schools to get food packages.

“There are many palliatives that are given to communities and politicians. They can also look at the tertiary institutions to support the students. They put aside palliatives to support the students, so that we will feel a sense of belonging and be part of the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Sola described the initiative as a means to support the students and to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal, (SDG) 2 in reducing hunger to zero.

During the programme, thousands of students were presented noodles, vouchers to purchase food items at a lesser price and financial support to pay their school fees.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos on Student Union Matters, Kappo Olawale commended the organisers for putting this initiative to support students, harping on the need for the government to focus on improving students’ welfare.

The Director, African Operations, Refuge Network International, Benjamin Gimo highlighted that the organisation supported the students with 200 cartons of noodles, describing it as part of their aid to humanitarian services.