FG urged to establish forest guards to curb highway kidnapping

The federal government has been urged to establish forest guard to curb incessant kidnapping on the highways.

The call was made via a statement by the Director General of African Writers Centre (GAWC), Mr. Amah A. Amah.

He said the situation needed urgent attention, especially at this yuletide season.

According to him, “As year 2024 gradually draws to an end and Nigerians embark on end of the year holiday plans, a common question is on the lips of average Nigerians planning a trip between the Northern and Southern parts of the country while air fare is quite out of the reach of the common man is “How do we embark on this journey without being kidnapped?”

There have been calls on the federal government to establish the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS) for dedicated manning of the forested areas to smoke out the criminals and ensure security and safety of Nigerians, especially travellers.