FG Urged To End Harassment, Threat Against Amnesty Intl, CSOs in Nigeria

A coalition of Civil Rights Organizations (CSOs) in the country has expressed ‘serious concern’ about alleged ongoing intimidation, harassment and threat against Amnesty International by the Nigeria Police Force.

The coalition subsequently called on President Bola Tinubu to end the escalating crackdown on activists, human rights, journalists and other Nigerians for ‘peacefully exercising their rights’.

The call was made in a joint statement by 67 CSOs on Wednesday adding that Amnesty International should be allowed to freely carry out its human rights work in the country without any fear of reprisals.

Nigerian authorities, it noted, have continued to disregard their constitutional obligations and human rights treaties it obliged to.

The statement expressed concern that the intimidation, harassment and threat against Amnesty International have seriously undermined the space for journalists and activists, including human rights defenders to freely associate and express themselves.

It said coming after the ‘recent reports of intimidation and harassment of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), the development demonstrates an alarming crackdown on civic and human rights in Nigeria.

“We note that the Nigeria police force in a letter dated 6th January 2025 threatened Amnesty International with a purported legal action over the latter’s recent report titled: Bloody August: Nigerian government’s violent crackdown on #EndBadGovernance protests.”

“Aside this, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reported that 27 protesters were killed by the police while about 800 people were arrested during the event

“This is amidst the reported detainment of several protesters without charges or trial.

“Additionally, human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) further reported that some 22 protesters were killed while over 2,000 others were arrested during the protests in several states.

“But rather than promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently and effectively investigating these grave alleged rights violations to bring suspected perpetrators to justice, ensure effective remedies and adequate compensation for victims and their families, the police is deliberately intimidating, threatening and targeting Amnesty International”, it submitted.

They said the Tinubu-led administration must effectively investigate the allegations.

The group said they stand in solidarity with Amnesty International and called for an end to the escalating crackdown on the human rights movement in the country.

“The administration must ensure that those suspected to be responsible are brought to justice promptly and that victims and their families are provided with access to justice and effective remedies.

“Measures must be taken to ensure a conducive environment where civil society organizations, activists, human rights defenders, journalists and other Nigerians will feel safe to carry out their work and exercise their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

“All acts of repression, judicial harassment and intimidation against activists, human rights defenders, journalists and civil society organisations must be halted immediately by the president.

“The Tinubu-led administration must end its ongoing crackdown on human rights including the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly and to respect the human rights of everyone and rule of law in Nigeria”, it added.