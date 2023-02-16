FG urged to cushion effects of naira crisis

The Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) has urged the Federal Government to take urgent and drastic actions to ameliorate the…

The Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) has urged the Federal Government to take urgent and drastic actions to ameliorate the suffering of the masses over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

The AANISS is an association of graduates of the National Institute for Security Studies, drawn from the military, the police as well as intelligence and other strategic regulatory agencies of government.

A former director of the Department of State Service and president of AANISS, Mike Ejiofor, at a briefing in Abuja yesterday, said

“Government must make sure the system is seamless, make sure there is enough new notes to circulate for everyone as well.”

“As a group of security professionals and major stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we’ll not sit down, fold our hands and watch some politicians and some undemocratic groups in their activities destroy our common patrimony.”