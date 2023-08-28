FG urged to appoint auditor general, release MDA’s audited reports

The Civil Society Coalition on Audit in Nigeria (CSCAN) has called on the federal government to appoint a substantive Auditor General for the Federation. It…

The Civil Society Coalition on Audit in Nigeria (CSCAN) has called on the federal government to appoint a substantive Auditor General for the Federation.

It also called for the release of the audited reports of MDA’s for 2020, 2021, and 2022, while calling on the executive and legislature to work collectively towards improving accountability mechanisms for the efficient use of public resources.

The coalition, comprising over 120 CSOs and media organisations in a press briefing decried “The poor state of accountability at the federal level in Nigeria” in Abuja.

The Executive Director at Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), Olusegun Elemo, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, decried the continued delay in appointing a substantive Auditor-General for the Federation.

Olusegun stated: “What is currently happening at the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation is a clear breach of constitutional provisions. Section 86(3) of the Constitution is explicit on how the senate should authorise an individual to act in the Office of the Auditor-General, for not more than six months.”

