FG urged to address multiple regulations in healthcare equipment

The Healthcare Equipment and Allied Products Providers Association of Nigeria (HEPAN) has called on the federal government to tackle the challenges of debts, multiple regulatory requirements and high costs associated with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificates for healthcare equipment and allied products in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 5th annual general meeting and national conference of the association in Abuja, HEPAN President, Dr. Ifeanyi Nwankwo, highlighted that registering medical devices is both time-consuming and costly.

He noted that acquiring GMP certificates, which cost approximately $11,800 (₦19 million), is unaffordable for many providers.

Dr Nwankwo also raised concerns about overlapping regulatory requirements, where providers must register the same product with both the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Additionally, he cited issues with Nigeria Customs Service’s coding system, which often misclassifies medical products. For instance, gloves not explicitly labelled as surgical or medical are categorized as industrial gloves, attracting a 20% tariff instead of the 2% to 5% tariff for surgical gloves. He called for distinct coding for medical products to ensure accurate tariff assessments.

Dr Nwankwo emphasized that government institutions often delay payments for supplied medical equipment, with debts lingering for three years or more. This situation forces importers to increase costs, ultimately burdening patients with higher medical expenses.

President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Dr. Pamela Ajayi, stressed the importance of patient safety and quality healthcare delivery. She applauded HEPAN for combating the proliferation of substandard or fake healthcare equipment while condemning the influx of obsolete equipment into the country. “We must ensure that equipment used in our hospitals is excellent and fit for purpose,” she said.

Dr. Ajayi also emphasised the need for qualified personnel with technical expertise to maintain medical equipment.

Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, Prof. Sa’ad Aliyu Ahmed, noted that accurate clinical diagnosis is crucial for appropriate treatment, reducing complications, and ensuring effective healthcare delivery.