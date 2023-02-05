FG unveils tractor hiring scheme for farmers in Kaduna

The Federal Government has unveiled the distribution of tractors to farmers in Kaduna State as part of strategies to enhance mechanised agriculture and boost food…

The Federal Government has unveiled the distribution of tractors to farmers in Kaduna State as part of strategies to enhance mechanised agriculture and boost food security.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, flagged off the distribution exercise under the FG’s Agricultural Tractorisation Programme in Kaduna over the weekend.

According to him, “Being the key sector driving the economy, Agriculture needs to be reinvigorated through tractor acquisition to achieve food security.”

He said the tractors will lead to improved quantity and quality of food per person as well as reduce drudgery of farmers in the country.

He added, “Increasing productivity through tractorisation is fundamental to food security as we have seen in countries like China.

“Farmers are expected to make 40 per cent down payment while the balance of 60 per cent will be spread over a period of three years.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to provide dividend of democracy through provision of enabling environment to the citizens.

The Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Alwan Hassan, said farmers relied on manual labour, hence they could not increase food production levels in the country.

He said, the programme has been designed to enhance farmer access to tractors and implements, to encourage mechanised agriculture in the country.

According to him, “Tractors will be released to the Manage Service Providers on loans, while farmers can access them under a hiring scheme, to increase productivity, stabilise prices and food security in the country.”

On his part, the Chairman, Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, Iliyasu Muazu, commended the gesture, adding that it will assist farmers who could not afford tractors.

He, however, called for more support to the Manage Service Providers to ensure that farmers benefit from the programme across the 774 local government areas.

The Chairman urged farmers to take advantage of the subsidised tractors to improve their productivity.