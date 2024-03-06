FG unveils second phase of e-government master plan

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has unveiled the second phase of the Nigerian e-Government Master Plan, towards ensuring a seamless and inclusive access…

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has unveiled the second phase of the Nigerian e-Government Master Plan, towards ensuring a seamless and inclusive access to digital services to enhance transparency in government processes.

The Director General, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi made this known at the handing over of deliverables to CEOs of NITDA, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), which was held at the e-Government Training Centre, Kubwa, Abuja yesterday.

The event symbolises the implementation of the first phase of the Nigerian e-Government master plan, which was sponsored by the joint implementer, the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Abdullahi, who was represented by Mr Oladejo Olawumi, Director, IT Infrastructure Solutions in the agency, said that the aim of the event was to strengthen the progress made so far and properly position the general government enterprise architecture as a cornerstone of building the foundation for digital governance in Nigeria.

The DG said under the Strategic Road map and Action Plan, which was named SRAP 2.0, the pillar of infrastructure in the project was committed to ensure seamless and inclusive access to digital services.