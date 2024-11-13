FG trains youths, women on CNG generator conversion, cassava bread production

The Federal Government has begun a training programme for over 100 youths and women across the country on conversion of diesel generator to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) generator and cassava and potato bread production

Flagging off the training organised by the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji said the training would create more jobs and reduce poverty in the country.

Nnaji added that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s main priory was to create wealth for Nigerians and banish poverty.

“This training programme will go a long way in making millions of youths self-employed and employer of labour”, the minister said.

In her speech, the Director General of FIIRO, Dr Jummai Tutuwa said capacity building is the global norm for the transfer of specialised skills and capabilities to individual or groups of people for the purpose of knowledge and economic transformation.

Tutuwa said: “It is a lamentable to note that there exists a technological innovation manpower vacuum in Nigeria, and the earlier we realized that as a country, be better for us. The only way out is for us to invest adequately in the training of our human resources, in the STIs, existing and emerging technologies tolo enable us come out strong as a nation.

“Science Technology Innovation has impacted positively on many economics of the world in areas such as poverty reduction, healthier and more productive lives, rapid improvement in agricultural energy, environment, economic growth, etc.

“We have been vigorously pursuing our mandate to ensure that research development, innovation engagement, ultimately translated into products, goods and services in the market place, thereby creating jobs as well generating work for improved economy. It is pertinent to say that there is the need to expand the manpower based of the Nigeria STI through the utilization of our developed technologies that will boost the technology know-how of the nation for global competitiveness, gear towards creative jobs and generating wealth for the public”.