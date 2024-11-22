FG trains 120,000 frontline health workers in quality service

“We announced we will train 120,000 frontline health workers. We’ve done more than 43,000 of those, and we’re on our path,” he said.

Pate, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 65th National Health Council (NHC) meeting 2024 in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said the training was aimed to strengthen the workers capacity in critical service areas and accelerate improvement in the country’s health outcomes in 37,000 primary healthcare facilities across the country.

“That is a testament to the collective efforts of the federal government and the states. We’ve expanded the medical relief programme to provide targeted support to ensure that the poorest and most vulnerable access products when they need them.

“The revitalization of primary health care has been underway, and more will be revitalized. I think we have visibility to almost 4,000 in collaboration with the states,” he said.

Pate said the administration had the human resources workforce migration policy approved, going a long way in expanding the training of health workers.

“The federal government will also start doubling the quotas for medical schools, pharmacies, nurses, and others. I think there are a lot more that we can mention in terms of learning across the health professions, which we have been able to do,” he said.

He promised to do a lot in other areas to help Nigerians dealing with the cost of care and affordability.

“We do know that in terms of performance across the country, some of our states have done very well and some have a lot of catching up to do. And we’ve responded to citizens’ needs, understanding their perceptions, their perspective, and reporting back to them. That is the spirit of governance.

“On the second pillar, to improve our population health outcomes, we still have some tangible results,” he added.

Also, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the health sector was to provide to all Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable population, quality, accessible, affordable and responsive healthcare services.

“Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 for us is therefore not just a slogan or a catchphrase but a commitment that is backed by a robust pathway to deliver on it in an inclusive, equitable and evidence driven manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, approved a pay rise for working medical doctors in the state to match that of their colleagues working with the federal government.

Zulum directed the state head of service and the commissioner of health to liaise with the relevant federal government agency to bridge gaps, so as to begin payment by 1st December, 2024.

The convention theme: ‘Accelerating Pathways to Universal Health Coverage: Strategies for 2030 Success’ was attended by over 1500 participants.

These include Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Anas Kolo, Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Uzu Rochas-Anwikah, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Daju Kachollom.

Others are the commissioners of health from the 36 states, traditional rulers, heads of development partners, and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health, among other delegates.