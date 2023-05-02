FG to verify PHCN ex-staff for 16 months’ severance pay

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) is set to commence a verification exercise for the payment of the agreed 16-month severance benefits to the bona-fide…

This will include certified next-of-kin (NOK) of the deceased ex-staff who were in service between 1st July 2012 and 31st October 2013, BPE said in a statement yesterday.

In the schedule of the verification exercise which was published in three national dailies on 26th April 2023, the Bureau announced that the verification will be held in 12 designated centres over four phases. They are Abuja, Kaduna, Jos, Kano, Yola, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Ikeja, Eko and Maiduguri.

BPE said the exercise is in collaboration with the accredited labour unions of the defunct PHCN (NUEE and SSAEAC) and other key stakeholders to ensure the success of the verification.

BPE advised beneficiaries to adhere strictly to the dates and their respective designated centres as indicated in the published schedule.