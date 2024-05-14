✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

FG to TikTok: Moderate your contents

The federal government has told social platform, TikTok, to moderate its contents to reduce online problems like hate speech, misinformation, and cyberbullying. The Director General…

    By Zakariyya Adaramola

The federal government has told social platform, TikTok, to moderate its contents to reduce online problems like hate speech, misinformation, and cyberbullying.

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa made the statement on behalf of the government while playing host to a team from TikTok who visited the agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

 Inuwa who reiterated the need for a safe and inclusive online environment stated that content moderation strategies will help in addressing online problems and protect minors across the country.

 In her earlier remarks, the Head of Government Regulation and Public Policy, TikTok Nigeria and West Africa, Mrs Tokunbo Ibrahim revealed that NITDA is one of its biggest and critical stakeholders in Nigeria that has outstanding strides and performance in advancing the digital economy sector.

 

