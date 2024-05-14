FG to TikTok: Moderate your contents

The federal government has told social platform, TikTok, to moderate its contents to reduce online problems like hate speech, misinformation, and cyberbullying. The Director General…

The federal government has told social platform, TikTok, to moderate its contents to reduce online problems like hate speech, misinformation, and cyberbullying.

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa made the statement on behalf of the government while playing host to a team from TikTok who visited the agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

Inuwa who reiterated the need for a safe and inclusive online environment stated that content moderation strategies will help in addressing online problems and protect minors across the country.

In her earlier remarks, the Head of Government Regulation and Public Policy, TikTok Nigeria and West Africa, Mrs Tokunbo Ibrahim revealed that NITDA is one of its biggest and critical stakeholders in Nigeria that has outstanding strides and performance in advancing the digital economy sector.