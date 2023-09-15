FG to support Kano’s biomedical research centre for healthcare delivery

The federal government has pledged to support the Kano Independent Research Centre Trust (KIRCT) towards finding effective and lasting research solutions to healthcare challenges across…

The federal government has pledged to support the Kano Independent Research Centre Trust (KIRCT) towards finding effective and lasting research solutions to healthcare challenges across the country.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, who disclosed this during a working visit to the research institute yesterday expressed delight at the biomedical research potentials of the centre with the hope that it would soon be a source of improved knowledge towards solving Nigeria’s healthcare challenges.

On his part, the Director General of the Centre, Professor Hamisu Salisu described the research institute as the largest biomedical research centre, not just in Nigeria, but in the whole of Africa with huge potentials for the health benefits of the people of the state, for Nigerians and for the global community.

While offering to assist the government warehouse its vaccines, the DG appealed for the support of the Federal Ministry of Health to enable them digitalise health facilities in the North.

