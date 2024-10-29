FG to set up control centre to curb irregular migration

The Federal Government has said it will soon establish a Command and Control Centre to check irregular migration into the country.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed this at the induction ceremony for operational officers of the Command and Control Centre for Regular Migration on Monday in Abuja.

He said: “What we are doing today is the regular migration command and control centre. Very soon, we will come up with the irregular migration command and control centre.

SPONSOR AD

“We won’t just rely on our airports but ensure that our land and marine borders, anybody coming in, is pre-profiled. Very soon the president will be commissioning the e-gates in our international airports.

“This is a scheme where there is no margin of error, where you cannot do guesswork, where you have to be mentally alert and ready to sacrifice for the sake of the fatherland.

“Security must be 100 per cent accurate and not 99.9 per cent because the 0.1 per cent inaccuracy can destroy the 99 per cent. Therefore, we are providing round the clock power supply because we cannot afford to have downtime.

“With the infrastructure in the command and control centre, it means that nobody, not a single person should be able to come into Nigeria without us pre-profiling him. The government has equipped you to do objective screening and no longer subjective screening”.

On her part, Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service NIS, Kemi Nandap said 123 officers and men who scaled through rigorous fundamental training were selected to work at the centre.