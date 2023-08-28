FG to revolutionise passport processing soon – Interior minister

The federal government has vowed to revolutionise passport processing and remove all bottlenecks. The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a video…

The federal government has vowed to revolutionise passport processing and remove all bottlenecks.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a video broadcast at the weekend, where he reaffirmed his commitment to executing the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the ministry’s component of the agenda is a transformative plan aimed at revamping immigration services, correctional service and other crucial areas within the ministry.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that his focus would be on ensuring that the government’s promises translate into meaningful action, making a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

“We will do all that we can, all that is within our capacity, to ensure that we do not disappoint him [President Tinubu], in terms of the implementation of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda,” he said.

The minister ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to begin to treat applicants with utmost respect in all its passport offices including those outside the country.

On the Correctional Service, he noted that his administration would see towards decongesting the custodial centres as well as providing inmates with the opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Also, commenting on proposed reforms in the fire service, Tunji-Ojo said: “We would do everything within our power as a ministry to ensure that there are key reforms in our fire service centres, turn around the response time of our fire service to under 15 minutes.”

The minister also pledged to ensure the effective protection of national infrastructure by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...