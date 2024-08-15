FG to recruit 3,500 teachers, as stakeholders canvass improved secondary learning

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Tanko Sununu, has said that plans are underway to recruit 3,500 teaching staff across the Federal Unity Colleges…

Dr Sununu, who stated this at a two-day national stakeholders’ forum on Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria, tagged ‘Revitalising Senior Secondary Education in Nigeria for Global Competitiveness’, said the recruitment of the teachers would go a long way in improving the country’s quality of education.

He said the recruitment will be for the utilisation of various federal government colleges nationwide which will go a long way in improving the quality of education.

‘’Not only that, but also as part of our project, the ministry has organised extensive training and retraining of all staff in schools, and over 1,000 staff in the application of technology in education through our research resource centre,’’ he said.

He further stated that more than 53 vocational skill acquisition centres had been built to cater for the skills needs of the young ones in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

He hinted that approval had been secured to build 50 additional model schools across the country to enhance teaching and learning.

Also speaking, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abas, called for a total overhaul of the senior secondary curriculum to meet global competitiveness.

Abbas, represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Mark Usani, highlighted some challenges senior secondary education faced in the country such as lack of qualified teachers, funding and inadequate infrastructure, among others.