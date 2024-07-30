FG to protesters: Custodial centres are red zones

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has warned Nigerians who intend to participate in the planned hunger protest starting on August 1 to avoid the country’s…

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has warned Nigerians who intend to participate in the planned hunger protest starting on August 1 to avoid the country’s custodial centres.

The NCoS gave this warning in a statement by its spokesman, Abubakar Danlami Umar, in Abuja on Tuesday.

It said any person or group of persons who have no business whatsoever at the custodial centres should steer clear.

Nigerians, many of them young people, have called for demonstrations from August 1 over soaring costs.

Living costs spiked in Nigeria after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ended the fuel subsidy and eased foreign exchange controls after coming to power in May last year.

Inflation hit record levels at 34.19 per cent in June, with food inflation more than 40.87 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones; therefore, any person or group of persons who have no business whatsoever should steer clear.

“Furthermore, the Service wishes to enjoin the public that Custodial and Non-custodial Centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security. Tampering with or attacking them will lead to a breakdown of law and order, and further exacerbate the security of the society in general.

“The Service strongly advises all members of the public to join hands with the Service to ensure the protection of correctional facilities,” the statement said in part.

It said adequate security arrangements have been implemented to ensure that no correctional facility is defiled.

“The Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) has been activated to provide extra security in and around custodial facilities nationwide,” it disclosed.