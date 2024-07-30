FG to promoters: Why you should shelve protest

Offers to sell 50kg rice at N40,000 Asks students to remain on campus N/Assembly convenes emergency sessions tomorrow EFCC begins probe of sponsors The…

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, yesterday urged youth and other aggrieved Nigerians to shelve their planned protest, saying their grievances were being addressed.

Some individuals have mobilised to start a protest tagged #EndBadGovernance beginning from August 1.

As the plan gathers momentum, the federal government, its agencies and the security establishment have been calling for restraint, even as regional and religious groups have also called on citizens to give the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration more time to address their grievances.

Addressing reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the information minister said: “While you are thinking of protesting, government is appealing to you to first shelve it because it has the great likelihood that this protest may be hijacked and may turn violent by unscrupulous elements, and Nigeria will not be good for it.

“Of course, we know that people are saying that there is no intention for violence in this, but our history has shown that there is the possibility that this protest can be hijacked and could turn violent.

“The president is already protesting on their behalf by doing those things that they want a government to do. For example, the effort that government is making in ensuring that food is being made available. The last council meeting here at the briefing, we announced that a number of trucks, 20 precisely, had been given to the state governors for onward distribution to the poorest of the poor in society and those who are actually in need.

“Government did not stop; there is also rice that is being sold at about 50 per cent of its cost, a bag of rice is being sold as we speak now. This rice has been taken to various centres across all the states of the federation, and is being sold at N40,000. Centres have been created so that those who need this rice can go there and buy.

“In the first instance, about 10 trucks have been made available to each of these states and indeed, this is just the beginning. I know that some of the comments you hear is that it is never enough. Government has not pretended that these supplies are indeed enough. But these are necessary first steps that are being made and more of such interventions are being made in the interim. Of course, this is like I said an interim measure because there is so much investment that is going into the agricultural sector”, he said.

Remain on campus, FG tells students

The federal government also yesterday asked students in tertiary institutions to remain on campus and focus on their academic pursuits.

In a letter to the universities, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, advised students in Nigerian universities to remain on campus during the planned nationwide protests to avoid risking their lives.

The minister, through the acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, made this known in a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of universities in the wake of the planned protests slated for August 1 to 10, 2024.

The letter read: “The Honourable Minister of Education has directed that the attention of vice-chancellors of all Nigerian universities be formally drawn to the plan by unknown groups to embark on nationwide protests.

“The federal government is not unaware of the right of any Nigerian to peaceful protest, but is concerned about the safety of staff, students, and university property should there be any protest action.

“Consequently, the Honourable Minister has directed that vice-chancellors of all Nigerian universities should take proactive steps to ensure the security and safety of the university community, including staff and students.

“In addition, vice-chancellors are to please issue specific statements to assure staff and students of their safety. It is also advisable that students remain on campus to focus on their academic pursuits to avoid exposure to any potential danger during the planned protests.”

Senators, Reps to hold emergency sessions

Also in relation to the planned protest, the two chambers of the National Assembly will convene emergency sessions tomorrow.

The Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze and the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, announced this in separate internal memos yesterday.

The National Assembly members had recently started their annual recess, originally set to resume on September 17.

This is as Senate President Godswill Akpabio said while individuals have the right to protest, they do not have the right to destabilise the country.

He accused politicians who lost in the 2023 general elections of being behind the planned protest in an attempt to take over the government through the backdoor.

He spoke during the signing of the new Minimum Wage bill by President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

EFCC begins probe

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into the bank accounts of some individuals and organisations sponsoring the protest, an official disclosed this to Daily Trust.

“Details of those sponsoring the planned nationwide protest slated to begin on Thursday have been fully acquired,” the official said, speaking anonymously.

“We have begun investigations on them in earnest. We want to know the real intention of why some monies were sent into those bank accounts”, the source said.

Protest not solution– Defence Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, yesterday urged the youth to refrain from participating in the protest.

He spoke on the Hausa radio programme “Barka da Warhaka,” broadcast on Freedom Radio station in Kaduna, as monitored by one of our correspondents.

He reminded the youth of a foreign country’s failed prediction in 2015 that Nigeria would cease to exist, cautioning them against allowing such nations and others to exploit protests to undermine Nigeria.

Security agencies in show of force nationwide

Daily Trust reports that security operatives were yesterday engaged in a show of force in Abuja and other major cities across the country ahead of the planned August protest against hardship.

This is just as some protesters yesterday blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway that passes through Niger State.

Also yesterday, police and military officers, including Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel, were stationed at the entrance to the National Assembly complex and Eagle Square in Abuja, where protesters plan to gather.

Meanwhile, some commuters on the Keffi-Abuja expressway were left stranded yesterday as military officers conducted stop-and-search operations on vehicles entering the nation’s capital.

Daily Trust also observed a significant security build-up at other entry points to Abuja city centre. Military checkpoints that were earlier dismantled returned, with the deployment of more soldiers, as well as gadgets, like armour tanks. There was a heavy security presence in some parts of Lagos, Ondo and Benue states too, with policemen stationed along major highways.

Police spokesperson in Benue, Catherine Anene, said the increased police visibility on the streets of Makurdi was intended to deter troublemakers, not to intimidate law-abiding citizens.

Earlier yesterday, the protesters in Niger State carried placards and marched through the road linking Kaduna and Abuja, chanting anti-government slogans.

The police spokesperson in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, said police operatives swiftly dispersed the protesters after they were sighted.

Abiodun, in a statement, said, “Some boys were sighted along Kaduna Road in Suleja (local government area) attempting to block the road. The Area Commander Suleja swiftly moved with his team to the scene, and the boys were dispersed peacefully.”

Boko Haram plans to infiltrate protest – Police

In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police in Yobe State, Ahmed Garba, yesterday warned that Boko Haram insurgents were planning to infiltrate the planned nationwide protest in the state.

Represented by DSP Dungus Abdulkarim at a youth stakeholders meeting and symposium in Damaturu, the state capital, Garba revealed that intelligence suggests foreign mercenaries have been hired to disrupt the protest and cause harm.

He noted that recent insurgent activities, including an IED explosion in Gujba LGA, had heightened concerns.

IGP orders protection for genuine protesters

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday directed police officers nationwide to protect genuine protesters participating in the upcoming demonstrations against economic hardship. The directive was issued in a letter dated July 29, 2024, signed by his Principal Staff Officer, Commissioner of Police Johnson Adenola, in response to a request from human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa.

Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had earlier sought police protection for hunger protesters.

In a statement by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP said Nigeria cannot afford violent protests due to their severe negative impact on society.

NSCDC to deploy 30,000 personnel across Nigeria

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Abubakar Ahmed Audi, said the corps would deploy 30,000 personnel across Nigeria to protect critical national assets and infrastructure during the protest.

He spoke during the opening session of his meeting with Commandants and Zonal Commandants of the Corps at the NSCDC national headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

Audi said criminals were planning to hijack the protest and unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians as well as national assets and critical infrastructures.

Afenifere warns against Kenya’s experience

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday kicked against the planned protest in the country, warning Nigerians against the experience in Kenya.

In a statement, Afenifere said the people have the right to vent their grievances at the government but noted that the #EndBadGovernance protests were taking a clear sinister dimension against President Tinubu’s government.

The group, in the statement signed by its national organising secretary, Kole Omololu, urged securities agencies to safeguard the lives of the citizens from hoodlums and anarchists from unleashing destruction on the nation during the protest.

Traders hire vigilantes, hunters to guard shops in Jos

Traders and warehouse owners in Jos, Plateau State, yesterday enlisted the help of vigilantes, neighbourhood watch groups and other local security outfits to safeguard their shops and businesses.

This was in response to fears of looting during the nationwide protest.

Alhaji Jamilu Kabiru, Chairman of Kasuwan Dare, a section of the Yankwalli market, said the decision to hire additional security followed rumours that hoodlums might target the market during the protests.

By Baba Martin, Hussein Yahaya, Abbas Jimoh, Balarabe Alkassim, Saawua Terzungwe, Joshua Odeyemi, Idowu Isamotu, Chidimma C. Okeke, Faruk Shuaibu, Adam Umar (Abuja), Abubakar Akote (Minna), Eugene Agha (Lagos), Tosin Tope (Akure), Mohammed I. Yaba (Kaduna), Ado A. Musa (Jos), Hope Abah (Makurdi), Samuel Amah-Ugbor (Enugu), Habibu I. Gimba (Damaturu) & Bassey Willie (Yenagoa)