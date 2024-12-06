FG to Launch ‘addressing council’ to boost national security

The federal government will, next year, inaugurate the National Addressing Council (NAC) to tackle challenges related to Nigeria’s addressing system.

The initiative aims to improve urban planning, enhance service delivery, and promote economic and financial inclusion.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this yesterday at the presidential villa, Abuja, during a pre-meeting of the council.

SPONSOR AD

Shettima emphasised the importance of standardising the country’s addressing system, calling it a long-overdue step towards addressing infrastructural gaps and implementing a systematic approach to national address mapping.

“The establishment of a standardized addressing system will significantly improve service delivery, support urban planning, and drive economic growth,” the vice president stated.

Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), highlighted the council’s role in advancing the government’s renewed focus on economic and financial inclusion.

The NAC is expected to provide a strategic framework for effective address management across the country, supporting national development goals and strengthening security systems.