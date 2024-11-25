FG to investigate causes of child, maternal deaths

The National Population Commission (NPC) has launched the 2024 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) Survey, a pivotal initiative to address the alarming rates of under-five and maternal mortality in Nigeria.

The survey, which began on November 4 and will run until December 15, is being conducted across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at a press briefing, NPC chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, underscored the survey’s significance, aimed at identifying the causes and contributing factors behind the deaths of children under five and women of reproductive age.

“This survey will provide essential data for policymakers to design effective health interventions to prevent avoidable deaths,” Kwarra said.

He said the survey targets 4,879 cases, including 2,537 under-five mortality cases-31% of which are neonatal deaths and 69% older children.

A total of 26 teams comprising interviewers, supervisors, and quality managers have been deployed for both qualitative and quantitative assessments, he said.

“The 2024 survey is the third edition of the VASA study, following those conducted in 2014 and 2019. It builds on data from the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) and will provide insights into maternal and child mortality causes at both national and zonal levels,” he added.

According to the NDHS, Nigeria’s under-five mortality rate is currently 110 deaths per 1,000 live births.