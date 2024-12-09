FG to integrate digital literacy into education system

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has partnered with the Ministry of Education to integrate comprehensive digital literacy into Nigeria’s education framework.

The initiative was unveiled during a courtesy visit by NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, and his management team to the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, over the weekend.

According to a statement by NITDA’s spokesperson, Hadiza Umaru, the programme aims to equip Nigerian students with the critical digital skills needed for success in the evolving global digital economy.

He said the initiative will integrate digital literacy across all educational levels, from kindergarten to tertiary institutions, with targets of achieving 70% digital literacy in the short term and 95% by 2030.

Minister Alausa commended the effort, affirming the ministry’s full support.

“Education is the foundation of national development. By integrating digital literacy into our educational framework, we are empowering our children to not only adapt to change but to lead it,” he said.