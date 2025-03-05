FG to implement N/East rights violation report

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), plans to implement the report of the investigation into alleged human violations in the North East.
Fagbemi stated this while receiving the report of the Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations during Counter-Insurgency Operations in the North East from the chairman, Justice Abdul Aboki, on Tuesday in Abuja.
This panel was constituted after a Reuters report in December 2022 alleging the Nigerian military conducted illegal and forced termination of 10,000 pregnancies, extrajudicial killing of children and the violation of the rights of women through targeted attacks during counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast.
“In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the administration’s resolute commitment to the rule of law, my office will establish an implementation committee to review the report and develop appropriate recommendations for execution,” he said.
“The government remains steadfast in ensuring that justice prevails, and any necessary remedial actions will be taken within the framework of the law.”
He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining the delicate balance between national security and human rights.
In his speech, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Anthony Ojukwu said he is resolute in its commitment to the implementation of this report, and in particular, redoubling our collective efforts towards integrating human rights principles into military and counter-insurgency operations across Nigeria.
He said the panel’s report, in particular, its findings and recommendations, offer both clarity and a call for action. They underscore the complexities and human costs of counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria’s North-East and provide a blueprint for meaningful reform. They highlight the urgent need for transparency within our security forces and the establishment of mechanisms to protect civilians.
“Our visit to the Honourable Attorney General and Minister for Justice is a reflection of our understanding that cross-cutting collaboration with the Ministry of Justice at both policy and prosecutorial levels is critical to the implementation of the panel’s report,” he said.
“The NHRC has, in addition, embarked upon a series of public consultations and conversations on the report. The first of these took place in Maiduguri, followed by a civil-military forum where the report and its implementation strategies were discussed with all stakeholders.”
