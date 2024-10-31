FG to hold state funeral for Ex-Senate President Wayas

The federal government has finally fixed November 30 for public funeral service for the late former Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas.

Office of the Senate President has confirmed it would evacuate the remains of Wayas from the National Hospital Abuja to UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar and to his Bassang community in Obanliku LGA, Cross River State.

Past heads of state and former Senate Presidents have confirmed readiness to grace the funeral which is to hold at UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar before the body would be moved by road to the final resting place in Bassang community.

Secretary of central planning committee for the burial, Dr Dorn Cklaimz, confirmed this at a news conference in Calabar.

Wayas died in the United Kingdom in November 2021 after a long sickness, and his body was eventually flown to Abuja National Hospital on July 10, 2024 through the efforts of Who Is Who In Northern Cross River Forum and Governor Bassey Otu.

Cklaimz disclosed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio had expressed deep commitments towards honouring one of his predecessors in a state funeral.

He quoted Akpabio as saying that Wayas’ legacies and dedication to the cause of national unity deserved much respect from all, especially Senate leadership.

“Akpabio’s willingness to honour Dr Wayas by arranging transportation of the remains from Abuja to Calabar and then onward to Bassang community of Obanliku LGA speaks volumes about his respect for the legacy of this great national icon,” he said

Governor Otu’s chief media aide, Gill Nsa who also addressed the conference, explained the reasons for holding funeral in Calabar instead of faraway Bassang community in Obanliku LGA.

“Several very senior citizens, including past presidents and governors who are elderly, have indicated that they will personally attend and that the stress of travelling to the Bassang community would tell on their health. We have to respect their position and hold the funeral in Calabar,” he added.