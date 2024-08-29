FG to expand global market access for MSMEs

The federal government has said that it is partnering with development finance institutions across the African continent and the world to expand market access for…

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja at the Re-Energised Webinar Series 3:0 organised by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), tagged: “Export Market Access: Leveraging on Key Trade Corridors”.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Nura Rimi, said, “The initiative is a commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s export potential and fostering economic growth through strategic trade partnerships as understanding market access is crucial for our businesses to thrive. This is because our diverse resources and innovative spirit position Nigeria as a significant player in international trade. By leveraging key trade corridors, we can create pathways for our products, ensuring they meet international standards and reach new markets.

“This webinar aims to equip you with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of global trade. We will explore various trade corridors, discuss regulatory frameworks and highlight best practices that can help us capitalise on our competitive advantages. We are also collaborating with key institutions and bodies across the world to ensure our exporters reach everywhere with their products.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, said the agency had “over 30,000 registered exporters who have the capacity to export their products all over the world, and NEPC is leveraging on capacity building through its 36 states across the country.

“Everyone has a part to play on the value chain, and let’s play actively there. We have lined up so many other things and we will like to see things better and NEPC remains committed.”

She added that the webinar had lined up experts in trade and investment who would provide valuable insights into opportunities and challenges associated with key trade corridors.