FG to enroll over 11, 000 Almajirai in school in Sept

The federal government said over 11,000 Almajiris were counted in FCT alone and will be enrolled in different schools across the country by September.

This is even as it said it has revoked the contract of the company handling the construction work for its smart school infrastructure in Kebbi State and re-awarded it to another contractor.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, who disclosed this said the construction work of the smart school in Bayelsa State is also undergoing due process to revoke the contract and be awarded to another, so that no state will be left behind in the smart school application of technology in education.

He spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while taking a tour of the FCT Smart School in Karshi.

He also decried the failure of some states whose smart schools have been completed and handed over, to supply the federal government with 75 teachers to be trained so as to run the schools.

He therefore called on other states to emulate the FCT administration, which is already providing roads and hostel accommodation to expand the scope of the smart school in its domain with a full complement of staff.

Sununu also called on traditional rulers and residents of Karshi, to provide adequate security for the facilities as they are the primary beneficiaries of their services before other Nigerians.

The Smart School project was initiated and funded by the Universal Basic Education in collaboration with Korea International Cooperation Agency, KOICA, to increase the capacity of teachers in the development and use of ICT content and to improve the access of teachers and pupils to quality teaching and learning materials.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, said Nigeria’s education system was currently directed towards technology-enhanced learning to help nurture the thinking and creativity of the students.