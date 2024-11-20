FG to end conflicting court judgments – Fagbemi

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has said the federal government is determined to put an end to conflicting court judgments that had plagued the sector for some time.

He further said the reform in the justice system by President Bola Tinubu-led administration is meant to stimulate the economy.

The minister of justice disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilọrin at the commencement of a three day conference of the Network of Justice Sector Reform Teams (JSRTs).

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Justice with the assistance of the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) programme of the International IDEA.

Fagbemi said the much-needed judicial reforms are central to the present administration’s developmental blueprint.

According to him, the issue of conflicting court judgments “Was a recurring decimal but has stopped recently and efforts are being made to address the issue”.

He said what really happened was the effect of a fundamental cause that needed to be cured rather than treatment.

“These issues include terminology, overzealousness on the part of litigants, unscrupulous lawyers deliberately not informing the court about a previous decision against them on the same issue, which is sanctionable in western clime”, he noted.

The minister said “The new CJN is ready and I am ready to cooperate in this regard and the leadership of the NBA has keyed into it that we need to put a stop to all these.

“The judiciary has also set up a panel to stop future recurrence including imbibing technology to know the latest judgement about a case across the country during litigation. Now, a case will be dismissed if a lawyer refuses to tell the court that the same had been filed previously even when it’s against him”.

On the recent minor’s trial that generated criticism, the minister reiterated that “The police committed no offence in taking them to the federal high court.

“I am not afraid or scared to tell the truth. The police have not erred in this regard despite people’s opinion. And that’s why we intervened even though the case was on Saturday.