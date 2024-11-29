FG to drive market access with $750m renewable energy funding

The federal government says the $750 million renewable energy funding form international development organisations will aid Nigeria’s efforts to improve market access.

The Managing Director of NEMSA & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr

Aliyu T. Tukur made the disclosure yesterday at a one-day stakeholders sensitisation workshop on Technical Standards and Regulations with support from the European Union and the German Government through the Nigerian.

SPONSOR AD

Energy Support Programme (NESP) with the theme “Strengthening and Safeguarding Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Landscape Solar mini-grid Components/materials, Equipment and Best Installation Practice.”

He said, “With the market rapidly expanding and further international development financing anticipated like the $750million World Bank funded Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) program and funding from our development partners like the EU, German Government, we are committed to safeguarding the solar mini-grid sector.

“We urge funders, developers and manufacturers to collaborate with NEMSA from the onset of their projects to ensure efficient inspections and certifications, ultimately speeding up deployment and commissioning timelines,” he said.

Also speaking, Representative of the Head of section, green and digital economy, European Union delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Godfrey Egbemudia during noted that the EU is a strong advocate for sustainable energy emphasising the agency’s critical role in ensuring the safety and reliability of solar mini- access through solar mini grids

He also reiterated the commitment of the EU in “Supporting the relevant MDAs like NEMSA in enhancing the regulatory environment while ensuring market scalability and sustainability,