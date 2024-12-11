FG to develop National policy on bullying

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has disclosed that the federal government is set to develop a national policy on bullying to address the incessant challenge of students being bullied across schools in Nigeria.

This is coming following the many cases of bullying recorded across secondary schools, which have caused outrage from parents and Nigerians.

Alausa, who stated this on Wednesday in an interview with journalists after a meeting with principals of Federal Government Unity Colleges in Abuja, said the policy on bullying would be developed at the next National Council on Education.”We will not tolerate, accept any bullying in any of our schools and in our society. What we’re doing now is that we’re formalising a policy that we will take to the highest policy-making organ in the country,” he said.