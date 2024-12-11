FG to develop National policy on bullying

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has disclosed that the federal government is set to develop a national policy on bullying to address the incessant challenge of students being bullied across schools in Nigeria.
“We as a government have zero tolerance for bullying. We got the solicitor general to come and talk to the principals of the school of what we have today as part of the law of the land to address bullying,” he added.
The minister explained that the gathering talked about the safe school act and the other existing policies and laws to tackle bullying.
“We’ve been using several of these laws to come with a national policy that we in the Federal Ministry of Education have been working with the Attorney General’s office to quickly come up with that policy. And we can take this to the National Council of Education for adoption as part of our process to address bullying and discipline in society,” he said.
According to him, state governments will be carried along in the implementation of the policy. He added that the ministry had done a lot of things about instilling discipline in schools.