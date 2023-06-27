FG to create 1 million jobs for young Nigerians

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed the readiness of the federal government to create one million jobs in the digital world. The vice president spoke…

The vice president spoke on Monday when he received a delegation from the Republic of Korea led by the Special Envoy to the President, H.E. Jang Sungmin, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He restated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations with the Republic of Korea, especially in promoting trade, technology transfer and maintaining global peace.

Sen. Shettima said “We are willing to partner with you in the area of technology because by 2030, there will be a 65% global talent deficit with the US, Russia and Brazil suffering 6 million talent deficits. I believe Nigeria is in a unique position to fill in those talent deficits because ours is a young nation.

“75% of Nigerians are below the age of 35, so we are soliciting for your partnership and support in digital skills training for our young people. We want to create 1 million jobs in the digital world. India earned $120B last year from global outsourcing and we are in a unique position to take advantage of the opportunities in the sector. We need the skills set, we need the technology to drive the process and yours is a technology that we can embrace.”

The vice president, in a statement by Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, assured the Korean government of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to partner with Korea to strengthen relations with both countries, especially balancing the trade deficit between the two countries.

He assured the Korean delegation that President Tinubu will honour the invitation of his Korean counterpart to the Africa-Korea summit in 2024.

He added, “Be rest assured that Nigeria truly appreciates the Republic of Korea’s support to Nigeria in multilateral institutions, in the UN General Assembly, in our quest for a seat in the Security Council and in several UN bodies.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea (H.E. Yoon Suk Yeol), Mr. Jang Sungmin, who congratulated Nigeria for the successful inauguration of the new government, conveyed a special invitation from President Yoon to his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu, to attend the forthcoming Africa-Korea Summit in South Korea.

