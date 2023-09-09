FG to construct 1,000 houses in 7 states – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the federal government will construct 1,000 houses in six states of the Northwest and Benue state as a broad…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the federal government will construct 1,000 houses in six states of the Northwest and Benue state as a broad plan to cushion the effect of the lingering crisis in the region.

The states include Kaduna, Katsina Zamfara Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger and Benue.

Shettima who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, disclosed this in Maiduguri, during the commissioning of 77 projects executed within 100 days by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Out of the 77 new projects listed for commissioning, Shettima commissioned the Shuwari ll Community School and Healthcare Centre, Alikaramti Community School and Gamboru Liberty Day Sceconday School, all within Maiduguri metropolis.

Don’t tarnish our govt’s reputation, Shettima warns aides

Seminarian killed as gunmen set Catholic parish house ablaze in Kaduna

The VP said that the 1,000 houses approved by President Tinubu would be fortified with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the fulani community.

Shettima revealed the approval of President Tinubu of N50 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to kick-start the Pulaku initiative – a non-kinetic solution to the crisis confronting the people of the northwest region.

He said that all the parts of the country would benefit from the developmental strides of President Tinubu, while also stating that the Federal Government was planning to reignite wheat production in the country.

Speaking further, the vice president noted that his prinicpal was aware of challenges confronting Nigerians and would make efforts to address them.

“All issues confronting Nigerians will be addressed. We will use all available vehicles to fix things. President Tinubu means well for this country and he is determined to change the fortunes of the nation for the better.

“He is a person filled with a lot of empathy for the underprivileged in society. Some of the painful decisions taken by the government were products of the circumstances we have found ourselves in.

“Rest assured that in the coming weeks and months, this government will unveil a lot of projects and programmes that will touch the lives of many,” he said.

Shettima, who was elated by the projects executed by Governor Zulum, said the state was lucky to have a leader with such energy and focus.

“We are extremely lucky to have him as our leader, governor and brother at this time. Governor Zulum and I have the best of relationships. We have become the reference point in relationship management between a successor and predecessor in modern day Nigeria.

“I want to thank him for all the empathy and support and most importantly for putting Borno first,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...