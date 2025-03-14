FG to connect 25m unserved Nigerians, plans 7000 towers

The federal government is deploying about 7,000 telecom towers across Nigeria to connect 25million unserved Nigerians to the digital economy.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed this at the stakeholder’s event on digital connectivity jointly organised by Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), in Lagos on Thursday.

Tijani said though Nigeria, over the last 25 years, had made significant strides in expanding connectivity and strengthening its digital technology infrastructure, there is still a wide gap in infrastructure deficit.

“In recent years, broadband penetration has been growing significantly, bringing

millions more Nigerians online and enabling new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital inclusion.

“Today however, there are still millions of Nigerians on the fringes of digital

transformation who are yet to have access to reliable connectivity. Many communities—particularly rural areas—face significant barriers, including inadequate infrastructure and limited digital literacy. These gaps not only hinder personal and business growth but also limit the full potential of Nigeria’s digital economy”, the minister said.

He said the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) has been a critical instrument in the federal government’s mission to extend connectivity to these communities.

By Supporting infrastructure expansion, fostering local innovation and driving inclusive policies, the minister said the USPF aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goal of enabling meaningful and affordable connectivity for all Nigerians.

He said the federal government, through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, is also actively driving transformative projects aimed at unlocking digital opportunities for millions of Nigerians.

He said: “Some of our flagship initiatives to close this divide include: Project BRIDGE (90,000km Fibre Optic Expansion), which is designed to significantly improve broadband penetration across Nigeria by extending fibre optic infrastructure to all regions.”