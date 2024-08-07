FG to conclude 2024 promotion exercise in NIS, NSCDC, NCoS, Fire service in Sept – Tunji-Ojo

The Federal Government has said it will conclude the 2024 promotion exercise in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),…

The Federal Government has said it will conclude the 2024 promotion exercise in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in September.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this during the decoration of the newly promoted Deputy Comptrollers General of NIS, Deputy Controllers of FFS and NCoS and Deputy Commandants General of the NSCDC in Abuja on Wednesday.

While acknowledging the backlog of promotion, the Minister said promotion of personnel of the four agencies had been regular since the inception of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tunji-Ojo who noted that Tinubu had done much for the agencies under the ministry in the last year, said: “We are almost done with the 2024 promotion exercise.”

“Before the end of September, 2024, the promotion exercise will be concluded”, he said, assuring that all those who merited the promotion would have their promotion.

“If you are hardworking and you know your job, you don’t need a godfather,” the minister said.

He charged the newly promoted DCGs to redouble their efforts in helping the president to achieve the Renewed Hope agenda in their respective agencies.

Speaking earlier, Ja’afaru Ahmed, secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), disclosed that 79 senior officers were promoted to their next rank in the four agencies.

According to him, the NIS got 22, FFS had 12, NCoS got 22 while the remaining 23 were from the NSCDC.

He said 15 senior officers were promoted to the position of DCG across the four agencies.

Those promoted to the position of DCG in NCoS are Abolade Benson, Mamman Hamisu, Ado Sale and Olanrewaju Amora while the NSCDC had Pedro Ideba, Mohammed Haruna and Ayuba Philip.

The NIS had E. Anietum, Ada Umanah, M. C Dike, George Didel, Umar Turkur, Afolayan Ayeni and Baffa Nagode while DCG Olumode is the only one from the FFS