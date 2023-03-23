FG to build NDLEA barracks with N5.2bn

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N5,157,265,770 for construction of barracks for personnel of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency. The Attorney-General of the Federation…

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N5,157,265,770 for construction of barracks for personnel of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said this was to NDLEA personnel with security because of the threat from drug criminals.

“Accordingly, two contracts were awarded. Whitchino Engineering Limited was awarded the contract for the construction of accommodation for narcotics superintendents and narcotic assistant blocks, each consisting six numbers of three bedroom, semi detached flats, 12 flats, and five blocks each, consisting 16 number one bedroom terraces plots, 80 plots total 92 plots at the cost of N2,267,785,450. 83.

“And the second contract was awarded to JP Sigma Nigeria limited in the sum of N2,889,480,320.55 and they’re to construct accommodation for narcotics superintendents and narcotics agents, two blocks each consistent six numbers, three bedroom, semi-detached flats, 12 flats and 11 blocks, each consisting eight numbers two bedrooms, semi-detached flats 89 flats total 12 plus 88 which makes 100 flats,” Malami said.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, said the FEC approved contracts worth N459.06bn for projects in his ministry.

Sambo said $984,722,392, inclusive of seven and a half percent VAT, was approved for the procurement of rolling stock as operation and maintenance equipment for Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail line currently under construction.

He said the contract, to be managed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, was awarded to Messsrs Motor Engine Nigeria Limited and had a completion period of four years.

He also said construction and supply of customized Fire Service search and rescue vans for extrication of accident victims, at the cost of N510,934,600, was approved for the Nigerian Ports Authority.