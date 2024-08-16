FG to audit mining sector

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has hinted at an impending forensic audit of the mining sector as part of efforts to…

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has hinted at an impending forensic audit of the mining sector as part of efforts to sanitise the industry and boost investor confidence.

During a meeting with Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Alake emphasised that ongoing reforms will lead to the implementation of technology-driven mechanisms aimed at enhancing the regulatory framework of the federal government.

“I can reveal that we are going to embark on a forensic audit of the entire sector. We are collaborating with the Ministry of Science and Technology on satellite imaging, in line with the directive of Mr President. This will assist in monitoring activities at mining sites and consequently bolster our capacity to effectively secure the mining environment.”

In a statement yesterday, he sought the collaboration of Mutfwang to harness the vast solid mineral potential and address the prevalence of abandoned mining pits, which he noted represent relics of the colonial era.

Mutfwang commended the zeal and enthusiasm the minister has brought to the sector since assuming office.