FG tasks board on quackery in health information management practice

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziak Adekunle Salako, has enjoined the Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria (HRORBN) to strengthen its zonal offices to combat quackery in health information management (HIM) practice.

A statement from the board on Sunday said the minister made the call during a visit to the organisations headquarters in Abuja.

Dr Salako also enjoined the board to continue its efforts in ensuring that only qualified professionals practice health information management in Nigeria.

SPONSOR AD

While commending the board for its efforts in combating quackery over the years, he added that quackery across health professions was a major concern for the ministry.

He said health information management plays, a crucial role in improving health care services in Nigeria, adding that the ministry would provide an enabling environment to support its mandate.

He called for synergy between the board and other regulatory bodies in the health sector.

The Registrar of Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria (HRORBN) Alhaji Babagana Mustapha, said the board in collaboration with the National Data Protection Commission has trained 200 HIM professionals across hospitals in Nigeria on data privacy and protection.

He said challenges faced by the board, include permanent office accommodation, high rates of quackery, inadequate operational vehicles, and insufficient HIM staff in the Federal Ministry of Health. He called on the minister to support the board in addressing the challenges.

The registrar said the board, as the regulatory body for health records officers in Nigeria, has recorded achievements, such as the review of training curricula, implementation workshops, and training programmes for HIM professionals among others.

He said, “The board has made significant strides in promoting effective health information management in Nigeria. Despite the challenges we face, we remain committed to ensuring the accuracy and efficiency of health data management.”