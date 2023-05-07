FG tasked on increased vaccination against killer diseases

Some experts in the health sector have called for improved efforts from government at all levels and other stakeholders towards vaccinating children in the country.…

Some experts in the health sector have called for improved efforts from government at all levels and other stakeholders towards vaccinating children in the country.

They said doing so would help protect the children from vaccine preventable diseases.

They made the call yesterday in Abuja during a dialogue session organised by the Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria to mark the 2023 World Immunisation Week.

Ifedilichukwu Ekene Innocent, advocacy, campaign and policy manager for Survive, said families should do everything possible to present their children for immunisation, while the government should ensure that funding and logistics are made available.

He called on the federal government to ensure that cold chain equipment is properly maintained, adding that the government should start working towards solar power at health facilities.

Dr Laz Eze, a public health physician and chief executive officer of Talk Health Naija, said vaccination was a key public health intervention with a lot of evidences of helping to save lives of not only children but also adults.

Eze, who is also the founder of Make our Hospital Work campaign, said to do things differently, there was a need to strengthen health promotion and education on vaccination.