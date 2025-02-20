FG targets 10m new jobs

Nigeria is leveraging on its designation as Africa’s Digital Trade Champion, to create over 10 million new jobs across the continent by the end of 2025.

To this effect, Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to leading Africa’s digital trade agenda under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Shettima stated this on Wednesday during the AfCFTA Digital Trade Workshop and Global Market at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Vice President said Nigeria’s progress in digital commerce, services, and innovation, has positioned the country as the continent’s digital trade hub.

“Our innovations in mobile payments have transformed cross-border payments, financial inclusion, and digital transactions across the continent,” he stated.

Speaking at the two-day workshop, the Vice President also announced that Nigeria’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organization, Dr. Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid, has been appointed chairperson of the Committee of Trade and Services Special Session, effective this month.

Also speaking, the Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, described the workshop as a welcome development, recalling that last year, President Tinubu had approved the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to empower Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs and SMEs.

On his part, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, said a nation that fails to embrace digital trade will certainly be left behind, just as he applauded the Tinubu administration for making significant strides in the ICT sector.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.