fg takes delivery of 2,000 tractors

Nigeria’s agricultural mechanization drive has received a boost with the arrival of the first batch of 2,000 Belarus tractors.

It could be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the purchase of 2000 tractors from Belarus, an eastern European country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, made the revelation when he paid an unscheduled visit to the site to see for himself the number of units delivered so far and how many the country is still expecting.

“We are excited that we have received more than 30%. As we were leaving, another two trucks just arrived.

“The tractors would be deployed for the 2025 wet season farming. We have enough spare parts for the next four years. We will train youths in 774 LGAs,” he said.

The minister, during the inspection, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Nigeria-Belarus mechanisation partnership, which was formalised in September 2024.

“As we speak, over 200 containers carrying tractors and implements have arrived in Lagos, with about 20 containers currently in transit to Abuja. Today alone, we have successfully taken delivery of five containers, each carrying three tractors, making a total of 15 tractors in this batch.

“Under this initiative, 2,000 tractors are being deployed, each complemented by 9,072 assorted agricultural implements designed to support different farming operations. The tractors come in four models tailored for various terrains and farming needs: 90-horsepower (2-wheel drive), 90-horsepower (4-wheel drive), 80-horsepower (2-wheel drive), and 80-horsepower (4-wheel drive).

“Each category consists of 500 units to ensure that farmers across the country have access to the appropriate machinery.

“This delivery is a direct fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises agricultural mechanisation as a key driver of food security and rural economic growth.

“This is a case of ‘Promise Made, Promise Kept.’ Mr President, the Farmer President of Nigeria, has once again demonstrated his commitment to delivering tangible results that will transform the lives of millions of Nigerians,” Kyari stated.

Distribution model

The federal government is expected to use three models to distribute the equipment to maximise impact.

The three key schemes include direct purchase for individuals and organisations seeking to acquire them outright; a leasing scheme that provides affordable access to mechanisation without full ownership costs; and a service provider model that establishes tractor service centres in farming communities, allowing smallholder farmers to lease tractors as needed.

President Tinubu is expected to commission the tractors ahead of the rain-fed farming activities.