FG takes community policing implementation strategy to S’East

The Federal Government has taken its advocacy on the implementation of community policing to the South.

The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who championed the advocacy in the zone, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration placed security at the centre of its eight priorities.

She was welcomed to Abia State, venue of the town hall meeting for the advocacy, by the state’s governor, Alex Otti; the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; traditional rulers, religious leaders, among others.

The minister said the implementation of a community policing strategy had been designed based on local peculiarities and considerations.

She called for full participation of members of the various communities and stakeholder blocs in order to ensure inclusivity and full ownership of the policing strategy.

“And we have commenced the implementation of the Renewed Hope Police Agenda, which will ensure that our police force is strategically positioned to fulfil its mandate.”

The minister, while justifying the choice of Abia, said the state is renowned for its commerce and industry, making it a focal point for trade across the Southeast and beyond.

“Additionally, the state’s strategic location along key transit routes adds another layer of complexity, as it necessitates robust measures to address issues such as road safety, smuggling, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

“This town hall meeting is, therefore, part of an extensive series of town hall engagements across the country to catalyze a grassroots understanding of security dynamics and foster community-specific solutions,” she said.

Governor Otti said Abia would collaborate with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Police Agenda aimed at strengthening the existing roadmaps that would enhance the security architecture of the state and the country at large.