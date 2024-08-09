✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FG suspends plan to sell N40,000 subsidised rice to civil servants

FILE PHOTO: Bags of rice

The Federal Government has halted the planned sale of subsidized rice to civil servants, which had initially offered a 50 kg bag of rice at the subsidised rate of N40,000.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs announced this in a circular dated August 2, 2024, signed by the Director of Human Resources, Aderonke Jaiyesimi.

The circular did not provide any specific reasons for the withdrawal of the initial directive nor did it clarify whether the scheme was permanently cancelled or temporarily suspended.

The initial plan, communicated through an earlier circular dated August 1, 2024, had invited interested civil servants to apply for the subsidised rice by completing a Google form on the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) website.

The process was to be overseen by designated offices, with the Chairman of the Joint Union Council of the ministry acting as an observer to ensure transparency.

