FG suspends 13 students for assaulting schoolmate

The Federal Government has suspended 13 students reportedly involved in the assault of an SS1 student at the Federal Government College (FGC), Enugu.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Education said the 13 students involved had been placed on six-week suspension pending the report of the investigative committee.

The statement said a recent report received by the Federal Ministry of Education highlighted the bullying incident at the FGC, Enugu, which raised significant concerns about safety and discipline within the school environment.

SPONSOR AD

“According to the findings of the ministry, the incident involved the gang assault of an SS1 student (a day student) by a group of students on November 7, 2024,” the statement reads.

“The incident came to light following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media platforms. In response, the Federal Ministry of Education established a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter. Based on the findings, all 13 students involved have been placed on a six-week suspension pending the report of the investigative committee,” it said.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, reaffirmed the ministry’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment in all federal schools across Nigeria.

He assured parents, guardians, and the general public that all necessary actions would be taken to restore peace and ensure the protection of students at FGC Enugu.

To address the incident, the Federal Ministry of Education has directed the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to collaborate with security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, including possible affiliations with external groups.

“Immediate measures have been implemented to enhance security at the college by engaging law enforcement and reviewing existing safety protocols,” the statement reads.

The ministry said counselling and rehabilitation support would be provided to address all forms of problems while promoting the reintegration of the affected students into a positive school environment.

The minister urged all stakeholders, including parents, school authorities, and security agencies, to work collaboratively in addressing the issues and fostering a secure atmosphere for students to thrive.