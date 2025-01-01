FG strengthens move for Simon Ekpa’s extradition

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, says the federal government has submitted most of the requirements for Simon Ekpa’s extradition to Nigeria.

Musa disclosed this while appearing on Channels Television’s 2024 year-end review programme .

The Defence Chief who said he doesn’t want to say much on the matter, expressed hope that the Finnish government will do the right thing to expedite the process.

According to him, “Legal action is going to be taken accordingly on the matter.

“I don’t want to say much about that, but I’m happy he has been arrested.

“The Federal Government has actually forwarded most of the requirements to the Finnish Government. So, I’m sure the right thing will be done going forward”, he submitted.

Daily Trust reports that Expa, a pro-Biafra agitator and secessionist, has long been on the radar of the Nigeria government over the worsening killings of security agents in the South East.

Following renewed pressure by the government, he was finally arrested by Finland law enforcement on November 21.

A district court in Päijät-Häme later sent the Finland-based Ekpa to prison for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.