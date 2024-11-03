FG, states losing billions of dollars to illegal mining – Senate panel

The Senate committee on solid minerals saddled with the responsibility to investigate the recent collapse of a mining pit in Niger State has said the federal and state governments are losing billions of dollars to illegal mining in the country.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Sampson Ekong (PDP, Akwa Ibom South), disclosed this when members of the committee visited Niger state at the weekend for fact-finding over the collapsed site.

Recall that a mining pit in Galadima-Kogo village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State recently collapsed and about 30 lives were reportedly lost in the tragedy.

Following this, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) had moved a motion on the floor of the Senate after which the committee on solid minerals was mandated to carryout on-the-spot assessment and report back to the committee of the whole.

Chairman of the committee said the solid minerals sector of Nigeria has the potential to generate huge revenue for government, diversify its economy and maximally improve the GDP if well-organised.

He, however, lamented that on a daily basis, Nigeria loses so much to illegal mining.

“These illegal, black market-styled minings have also thrown up fresh dimensions to insecurity in the country. It is thus imperative that we work together to arrest these loopholes and help reposition the sector.

“As a Senate, we are reviewing and exploring legislative interventions which will engender sustainable sectoral growth in Nigeria’s mining industry.

“The Senate will not be fettered in its commitment to stamping out illegal mining in Nigeria, as well as ensure operational sanity and adherence to standards among practitioners in the sector,” he said.