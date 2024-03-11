✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FG should strengthen extant laws on expatriate quota – CPPE

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has urged the federal government to strengthen extant law on expatriate quota rather than creating a…

    By Faruk Shuaibu

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has urged the federal government to strengthen extant law on expatriate quota rather than creating a new one.

The CEO of CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, while commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Coordinating Minister for the Economy, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Minister of Interior for suspending the implementation of the contentious EEL, said there are already extant laws and regulations within the framework of the Nigerian Immigration Act and the Expatriate Quota Handbook that squarely address the outcomes contemplated in the EEL.

Yusuf said there is also the National Content Act and the Presidential Executive Orders Three and Five which focus on localization of procurement and service opportunities.

“What needs to be done differently is to strengthen the institutional and regulatory effectiveness in the Ministry of Interior and the Immigration Service to ensure compliance and enforcement. 

“The truth is that relevant institutions have over the years been considerably compromised,” he said, adding that a new regulation or policy will be superfluous but the current regulations or handbook could be tweaked, if necessary. 

 

